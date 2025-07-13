TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TKO Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in TKO Group by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.27. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.46 and a 1-year high of $182.60.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 210,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,429,830.82. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.59 per share, with a total value of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

