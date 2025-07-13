Top Agriculture Stocks To Consider – July 11th

Get alerts:

Above Food Ingredients, Norfolk Southern, Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, and Chubb are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of farm-related goods and services, such as seeds, fertilizers, machinery, and commodity trading. These investments provide exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance, which is influenced by factors like weather conditions, crop yields, commodity prices, and government policies. Investors often include agriculture stocks in portfolios to diversify holdings and hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Above Food Ingredients (ABVE)

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

Shares of Above Food Ingredients stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,378,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,673. Above Food Ingredients has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $512.51. 505,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.52. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

CNH traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,098,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,842,690. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $278.08. 548,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.61 and its 200-day moving average is $282.20. Chubb has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

