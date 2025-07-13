Top Robotics Stocks To Watch Now – July 11th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, EPAM Systems, TechnipFMC, Palladyne AI, and Ouster are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are equity shares in publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or integrate robotic systems and automation technologies across industrial, medical and consumer markets. By investing in these stocks, investors gain exposure to growth in automation, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing. Their performance typically mirrors industry trends in innovation, capital spending and the broader shift toward labor-saving technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.15. The stock had a trading volume of 152,514,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,277,898. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.60. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,815. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.30. The company had a trading volume of 206,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.75. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $205.73 and a 1-year high of $427.76.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

NYSE EPAM traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.46. 345,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,032. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 1,283,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,111,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

Palladyne AI (PDYN)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

NASDAQ PDYN traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 4,871,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.77. Palladyne AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

NYSE OUST traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 1,817,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,913. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

