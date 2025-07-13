Top Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – July 11th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, Fair Isaac, and Trade Desk are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are equity shares of companies whose primary business is delivering digital content—such as video, music, gaming, or live events—over the internet on a subscription or ad-supported basis. Investors in streaming stocks gain exposure to firms that generate recurring revenue through user subscriptions, advertising partnerships, or pay-per-view models, often characterized by high growth potential and significant content-production costs. Because these companies compete on content library quality, technology platform performance, and subscriber acquisition and retention, their stock prices can be sensitive to shifts in user growth, licensing expenses, and broader shifts in consumer media consumption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $165.15. The stock had a trading volume of 152,514,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,277,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.52 and a 200 day moving average of $128.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $167.84.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ APP traded down $10.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.59. 2,569,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,218,776. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $525.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.42.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $3.26 on Friday, reaching $706.69. 906,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,065. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $688.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.23.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.64. 47,676,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,829,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,019,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $42.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,541.92. The stock had a trading volume of 228,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,855.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,865.49. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $1,484.29 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,504. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

