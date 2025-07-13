Top Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching – July 11th

Get alerts:

Halliburton, Waste Management, Rockwell Automation, Fluor, and Tetra Tech are the five Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide waste collection, disposal, recycling and environmental services. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to a sector known for steady, recurring revenue streams backed by long-term municipal and industrial contracts. Performance in this segment often correlates with regulatory trends, population growth and sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $22.94. The stock had a trading volume of 12,754,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE WM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. The stock had a trading volume of 897,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.44. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.97. 227,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $348.43. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.46 and a 200-day moving average of $284.81.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,091. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

