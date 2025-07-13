U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $214,000 Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 103,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,239 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

