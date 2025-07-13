U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $256.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

