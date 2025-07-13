U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 35,832.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after buying an additional 561,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,017,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Dover by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,182,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dover by 350.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319,319 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of DOV opened at $189.00 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

