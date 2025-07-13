U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.48 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 13.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOGL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

