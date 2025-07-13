United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Airlines from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

United Airlines Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.