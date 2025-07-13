United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $88.39 and last traded at $87.93. Approximately 1,446,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,710,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.67.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Airlines from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

