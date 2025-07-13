Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 952.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $153.11 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

