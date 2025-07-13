Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $301,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $686,402,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares in the company, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,886,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,840,610 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2%

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

