Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Waters worth $44,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $352.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $297.14 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.62 and a 200 day moving average of $363.60.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $355.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.94.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

