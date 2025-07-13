Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Stock

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.93. Smurfit Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In related news, Director Irial Finan acquired 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $595,207.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smurfit Westrock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SW. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1,835.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.