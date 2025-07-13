Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,389,781.06. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

