XML Financial LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.03.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $167.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

