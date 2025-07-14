11,666 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $18,316,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,711,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,662,000 after acquiring an additional 527,054 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $14,633,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 423,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 409,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $12,344,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDCO

About Patterson Companies

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.