1,699 Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,672,409,000 after acquiring an additional 144,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after acquiring an additional 269,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $228.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

