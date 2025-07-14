5,818 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $44.20 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.