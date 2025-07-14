7,958 Shares in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 21.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $34.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.74%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.