9,231 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

