Allworth Financial LP Buys 805 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

