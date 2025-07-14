Allworth Financial LP Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ET opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.3275 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,185.04. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

