Allworth Financial LP Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

