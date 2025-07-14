Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4%

MMC opened at $211.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.21 and a 1-year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.