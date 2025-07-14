Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $76.13 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,895 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,298,548. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

