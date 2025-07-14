Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 6.3% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,100,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $686,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 905,679,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,535,643,679.42. This trade represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $225.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.90 and a 200 day moving average of $208.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.