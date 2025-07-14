American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $1,657,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950. This trade represents a 36.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.