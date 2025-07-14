American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $142.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 22.24%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.29%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

