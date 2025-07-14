Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $211.16 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

