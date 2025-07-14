Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 11th

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, licensing, or applying AI technologies—such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and robotics. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms leading the innovation and deployment of AI-driven products and services, with the expectation that advances in AI will drive long-term revenue and market growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 11,938,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,498,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.67. 2,296,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $248.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $13.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $954.50. 596,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $961.75. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 129.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

See Also