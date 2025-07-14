Ascent Capital Management LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $695.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total transaction of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,107 shares in the company, valued at $19,559,597.99. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total transaction of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,184 shares of company stock worth $105,128,004. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $717.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $747.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $634.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.