Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Jitendra Mohan Sells 6,982 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $698,269.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,110,510.54. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 11,282 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,155,953.72.

On Friday, June 20th, Jitendra Mohan sold 52,743 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $5,319,658.98.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 106,510 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $10,069,455.40.

On Thursday, May 29th, Jitendra Mohan sold 14,200 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Jitendra Mohan sold 128,250 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $11,545,065.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Jitendra Mohan sold 91,337 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $8,281,525.79.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $6,817,500.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $5,328,750.00.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $95.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.75. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

