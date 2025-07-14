Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Get Generac alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.17.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $150.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,166,358.40. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.