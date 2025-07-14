Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,203,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,159,000 after buying an additional 485,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Doximity by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,668,000 after acquiring an additional 95,458 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Doximity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 164,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Regina M. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $997,744.72. This trade represents a 23.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,600. This trade represents a 61.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,400,970 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Doximity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Doximity from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $60.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.19. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

