Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $429,591,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,673,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,537,000 after buying an additional 1,606,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,472,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,546,000 after buying an additional 1,320,223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7,137.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,307,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,290,000 after buying an additional 1,289,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,593,000 after acquiring an additional 679,856 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $89.01 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

