Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,001 Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 60.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 117.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth $146,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of PPC opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $57.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

