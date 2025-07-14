Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $30.35 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,653.36. This trade represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,184 shares of company stock worth $105,128,004 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $717.51 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.