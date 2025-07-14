Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kroger alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 8.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,462 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,963. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Down 0.3%

KR stock opened at $70.48 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.