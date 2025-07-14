Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Invests $289,000 in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffith & Werner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

PREF opened at $18.92 on Monday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.67.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

