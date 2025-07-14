Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:SMB opened at $17.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $17.29.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.