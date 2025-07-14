Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 564.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Price Performance

CGBL stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

