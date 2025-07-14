Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,747 Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,828.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

