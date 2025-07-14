Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,825,935.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $961,196.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 317,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,145,852.50. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,183 shares of company stock worth $23,490,942. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Stock Down 0.1%

EBAY stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

