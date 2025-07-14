Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its stake in Leidos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 21,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $162.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.46.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

