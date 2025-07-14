Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $302,734,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,204,000 after purchasing an additional 966,399 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,828,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,139,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 15,322.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 506,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after buying an additional 503,345 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $130.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.61. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

