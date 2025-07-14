Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,966 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.77.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.80 on Monday. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

