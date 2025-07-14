Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Docusign by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,351 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU opened at $73.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

