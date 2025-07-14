Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 351,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $43,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt purchased 996,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $13,453,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 266,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $35,416,770.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

